SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a crash Friday afternoon has completely shut down a section of White Bluff Road between Hampstead and Stephenson Avenues.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the crash caused serious injuries. Police did not release any further details on how many people were injured.

SPD says its traffic investigation team is at the scene. Drivers are urged to use Abercorn Street. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.