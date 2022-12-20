SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — People living at Savannah’s Rose of Sharon apartments said they’ve been living without heat and without hot water for a while now and as the thermometer continues to drop their concerns rise.

Tuesday afternoon the management met with residents who have not had hot water since last Thursday and told them they hope to get it back on before Christmas.

Mercy Housing, an affordable housing organization that owns the complex, claims a broken pump caused the outage. The organization said a new one is currently being driven to the apartment complex.

The residents WSAV spoke with said the majority of those living at the apartments have some sort of health condition or disability and cannot safely boil water on their own. They also said this is not the first time something like this has happened but that now it’s time they speak up.

“We’ve got this miserable day out here and we’ve got no heat or hot water,” resident Maggie Johnson said. “If we want to wash our dishes we boil water if we want to take a bath in the sink we boil water. ”We have circulation problems, we have medication issues, all realm of disabilities in the building that the cold alone can affect you.”

Mercy Housing said supplies to fix the outage are not available locally which is exacerbating the problem.

“It’s just a sad situation for seniors to live like this, we’re entitled to better,” Joanne Addison said. “If we don’t advocate for ourselves we get nothing done. That’s why we are here right now.”