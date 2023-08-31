SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of seniors in Savannah were left without power for nearly a day in the wake of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Residents at Live Oak Landing and the Veranda at Midtown were in the dark for more than 20 hours.

“I spent last night in my bra and my undies all night sleeping sitting up. And I have a rare medical condition, so when my AC goes off, it’s life-threatening,” said Jay Jones, a resident of Veranda. “I don’t regulate body temperature anymore. I don’t make tears.”

“We went through the night and I think everybody was expecting power by morning,” said Alfreda Brinson, another resident. “As a community, we grew a little stronger because we went around and we checked on each other.”

For some, the waiting was too much, forcing family members to pick them up.

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan and Alderman Detric Leggett stopped by to support the residents until the problem could be resolved.

“It was just amazing how people have just taken care of us. That’s what we do,” said Wilder-Bryan. “The Hostess City taking care of the mostest people – our senior elder babies.”

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, the lights came back on.

According to Georgia Power, damage affecting the facilities included multiple trees down on overhead lines, primary wire down and broken power pole framing in multiple locations.

The company released the following statement on the outages: