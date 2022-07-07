SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Public defenders are a crucial part of the legal system, providing representation for anyone facing trial that can’t afford to hire a private attorney.

There are 44 public defenders throughout Georgia’s 159 counties, according to the Georgia Public Defender Council. But legal experts say states around the country are having trouble funding public defenders, the impact felt not only on lawyers but the citizens they represent.

“We oftentimes see really increased workloads,” said Devin Franklin, movement policy counsel for the Southern Center for Human Rights. “Workloads that would make quality work prohibited to some extent. And so when you have better funding for it, what you are allowing is better representation for accused persons, persons who are presumed innocent in the court of law.”

In Georgia, the majority of public defenders are funded by the state budget, Franklin, a former public defender, explained. A handful of counties use their own money to fund the lawyers. Franklin said the majority of public defender offices around the country are under-funded.

Sen. Jon Ossoff is launching a new effort to strengthen public defender programs in state and local courts. Under the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution, citizens are guaranteed the right to legal representation during a trial.

“That’s why I’m pushing so hard to strengthen the public defender program that ensures every Georgian, every American no matter their wealth, no matter their connections has that constitutional right to counsel protected at trial,” Ossoff (D-GA) said.

Legal experts say more funding for public defenders would likely create a more just and fair court system, while also cutting down the time an accused person spends in jail waiting for trial.

“I’m dealing with a situation now where there are several people in Atlanta sitting in jail without attorneys because the public defenders council in Georgia has not been able to appoint anyone,” Franklin said. “When you have more people who can be paid fairly and make living wages doing it, you have more people who are able to give more time to accused persons and keep families united and keep communities safe.”

Ossoff tells News 3 his new initiative is supported by other senators and he aims to implement the changes in the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the senator is also pushing legislation that would require all federal court systems to have a public defender’s office. Right now, the Southern District of Georgia — encompassing Savannah, Brunswick and Augusta — is one of three federal systems without one.