SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Season 10 of the Savannah VOICE Festival is now underway. This year’s festival is hosting five different operas.

The non-profit arts organization brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a celebration of concerts, events and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year.

To view the full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival operas and other events, to become a VOICE Member, or to purchase tickets for one of these breathtaking operas,

For two nights only, on Aug. 12-13, patrons can experience the back-to-back magic of Alice Ryley, a Savannah Ghost Story, and Anna Hunter, the Spirit of Savannah, both directed by Joe Winskye and conducted by Andrew Bisantz.

These two Savannah-centric operas were written by Savannah OPERA’s Composer-in-Residence Michael Ching.