SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School zone cameras in Savannah are handing out tickets at all times. Even if you don’t see flashing lights you’ll get a ticket if you speed by them.

“First of all, no one wants to budget for a ticket,” Amber Epperson said.

Since November – the City of Savannah has raked in more than $500,000 from drivers speeding through school zones. The cameras are spread across 12 schools in Savannah. In those seven months – they have caught nearly 36,000 drivers.

No matter the time of day if drivers go more than 11 miles per hour over the limit they’ll get a ticket. The cameras will clock their speed, take a picture of their license plate and send them a bill through the mail.

“If we’re talking about 24/7, is it really now still about keeping kids safe or is it about just trying to find other revenue streams? I guess I’ll say again, I’m absolutely fine with making sure we’re following the laws and having to make sure everyone is not speeding,” Epperson said.

The goal is to reduce speed and keep children safe. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said since the cameras were installed speeding has dropped by 82% on average in the school zones.

The two school zones with the most offenders are A.B. Williams Elementary and Savannah Classical Academy.

One driver told WSAV the cameras should be active during school hours or an after-school event only.

“I don’t really necessarily agree with that unless there would be like a sporting event going on or, I don’t know, like even teacher meetings would be okay if people are crossing the roads,” said Kaia who didn’t want to give her last name.

The first ticket will cost drivers $100 and any after that will set drivers back $150. That money is then split three ways.

Sixty percent of the money goes to SPD, 35% goes to the company that installed the cameras and 5% goes to the board of education. The cameras were installed at no cost to the taxpayers so that 35% goes back to the company to recoup their investment.

“I do believe that maybe a little bit more percentage should be going to the schools because we are ticketing through school zones,” Kaia said while pushing her 9-month-old baby in a swing set. “I just think it should go back to the kids.”