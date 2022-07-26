SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicholas Blosser’s son plays two sports at Islands high school. The father of two didn’t agree with SCCPSS’s mandatory weekly testing policy for student-athletes, but at least he didn’t have to pay for it.

“We were sent out notifications that said there would be no charge to our insurance and no charge to the parents. If somebody was uninsured it would be covered under the CARES act,” says Blosser of the district’s assurances that parents wouldn’t be charged for the COVID-19 tests.

However, last week Blosser received two bills for $720 each from Vero Diagnostics, the lab that processed the tests. He also got a collection notice.

“So these are all on the same day, and the collection notice said that basically, from American Profit Recovery Incorporated, that because we didn’t pay these bills that we were charged we were not going into collection,” Blosser said.

Blosser says he’s heard from other parents who’ve received bills and collection notices.

News 3 reached out to Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, and their spokeswoman tells us it’s all the result of a “technical glitch” at Vero Diagnostics. The district doesn’t know how many parents are affected, but they’ve asked Vero to send out a disregard letter to those who are.

That does little to ease Blosser’s concerns about an impact on his credit.

“This collection letter says that if I don’t respond by X date, which is September 1, they will assume that this debt is valid and will go onto my credit. It says it right on the letter,” Blosser said.

The district says because the bills and collection notices were sent in error, they’re not valid and should not affect a parent’s credit.

News 3 did reach out to Vero diagnostics but have yet to hear back.