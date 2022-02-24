SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is easing mask restrictions starting March 1.

Masks will be optional for all students and staff inside schools and SCCPSS facilities. However, face coverings will still be required for bus drivers and riders in compliance with the federal mandate.

Officials said the decision was made after seeing a significant decrease in quarantines and positive COVID cases over the last four weeks — and the downward trend across the county.

“While face coverings will be optional, we strongly encourage staff and students to consider the use of a mask while indoors. The CDC recently indicated that the use of masks while indoors in areas of high transmission (CTI over 100) is recommended,” SCCPSS stated.

The district also encouraged other safety precautions, from washing hands to social distancing.

“Taking these simple precautions is the best way for us to continue in-person learning,” SCCPSS stated.

Masks have been required in schools since the start of the school year, regardless of vaccination status.