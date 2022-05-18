SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) board held a hearing Wednesday night to give the public a chance to look at its proposed budget for the next school year.

The board is expecting a reduction in state and federal money. President Joe Buck pointed out that losses do not come as a result of students switching from public to private schools.

“I just want to remind the public when you look at the statistics that there is a downward track of births so basically most of our lossage comes from the birth rate and not from people choosing to move out of our county and other means,” Buck said.

A full breakdown of the proposed spending plan can be found on the school system’s website.