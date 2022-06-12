SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Demonstrators rallied in Savannah Saturday to support reproductive rights and advocate for gun control as part of the nationwide March For Our Lives movement.

“People are so ready to help, people are so ready to engage and fix the issues within our community and that was really clear today,” said Devon Spiva, Co-founder of Hot Vote Summer.

The non-partisan event featured several different organizations that advocate for voter rights, reproductive freedoms and gun control.

“That’s a testament to what we can do even if you are one single voter, you can make a change. All you have to do is reach out and organize and ask,” Spiva said.

Among the speakers was Stacey Abrams, who made a surprise appearance at the event, amplifying these calls to action.

“We believe that we can protect the second amendment and protect second graders in the state of Georgia,” Abrams said. “We may have the right to bare arms but my god we have the right to expect our children to come home from school.”

Community members of all ages coming together to send a message.

“I’m 16 years old and I shouldn’t have to fear for my rights as a woman, my bodily autonomy,” local student Catilin O’Brian said. “I shouldn’t have to be afraid to go to school and worried about what I’m going to do if a shooter comes into the building. I shouldn’t have to worry about these things as a 16-year-old woman in a country that’s supposed to be standing for freedom and everyone’s rights.”

Following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe vs. Wade, reproductive rights rallies have taken place across the country. If Roe is overturned, Georgia’s Heartbeat bill would immediately restrict access to abortion, which leaders say is concerning.

“It is a medical decision that can save women’s lives and can help them control their bodies and control their future. Abortion is healthcare,” Abrams said.