SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new study claims Savannahians are paying 4% more in common household bills compared to statewide. The study surveyed 135 cities across the Peach State.

The study shows that the average cost of monthly rent was just over $1,000, utilities were $307 per month, car insurance is $179 and cable and internet amount to $115 per month. The average mortgage in the Hostess City totals $1,330.

For a full breakdown of the household bills, click or tap here.