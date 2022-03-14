SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Inna Adams has spent the last week caring for her parents who made it to Savannah after spending almost a week in the capital city of Ukraine as they were attempting to flee the war-torn country.

Her father, Anatoly speaks little English but did say “America good,” making it clear he is happy to be with his daughter and that he and his wife are safe in the U.S.

“So every day here in America we would cry, we all would cry, we would all try to help them out,” said Adams. “They were very scared, they were panicking and they were really scared to just start going.”

Adams tells WSAV that her parents fled the Eastern part of Ukraine and made it to the capital city of Kiev.

“When they arrived in Kiev, it was panic, it was chaos,” she says.

Adams says her parents spent six days in Kiev trying to get a train to Poland.

“My mother says when they were in Kiev there was a house right next to them which was bombed,” Adams said. “They say medical services come and trying to dig out bodies and people from under the rubble.”

Adams says her parents saw long lines of people trying to get food and medicine. Adams says they told her that up to 2,000 people have already starved because Russian troops have cut off supply routes.

Her father told me that this is “Genocide of Ukrainians and it’s not helping Russians because Russians are being killed also.”

Her parents are troubled and saddened by the war and also say they are Russian themselves. They have lived in eastern Ukraine for years and say the story told by Russia that it was going into Ukraine to protect Russians is a lie.

“They say that now there’s infrastructure being destroyed, civilians being killed, the hospitals are being bombed. There is nowhere to bury bodies,” said Adams.

“There are two and a half million refugees, it’s a real war, it’s not a specialty operation, it’s a real war,” said Adams.

And her parents are two of the growing number of refugees.

“They keep telling me they can’t believe that they’re out of there because when they wake up every day here, if they hear a car buzzing by you know or a heavy truck for them it’s like a tank is coming,” said Adams. “When they see a plane coming they just still duck.”

Adams’ husband who had gone to Poland to help serve those in need there, was able to meet her parents in Poland and get them on a plane that made it to Savannah last Monday.

“They so grateful to be here because some people just don’t have anywhere to go and that’s why my parents feel lucky,” said Adams.

Adams says her father, however, has already talked about wanting to go home.

“My parents just have one question and that is why did this happen to them, why did Russia decide to do this to them?” said Adams.