SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah mother charged in a crash that took her son’s life has been denied bond for a second time.

Madrina McCay faced a judge virtually Wednesday. McCay’s charges include homicide by vehicle in the first degree because authorities said she was driving under the influence.

In 2021, the 41-year-old was driving on Johnny Mercer Boulevard and crashed into a tree on Whitemarsh Island during a court approved visit with her son. Her 12-year-old son was killed.

McCay remains in custody at the Chatham County jail.