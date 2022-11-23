SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall.

Kitchen is proud to have grown up in the Savannah area, playing in the streets as a young child. He worked his way through the ranks at the City of Savannah and he hopes his hard work and dedication can inspire others.

“You can work your way from anywhere, even when it looks hard or you can’t move forward, if you keep a positive attitude and keep a good work ethic, then anything can be possible,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen said he is looking forward to working closely with his staff to improve the fire department.