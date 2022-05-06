SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday marked a special occasion at Savannah State University.

The 200th commencement ceremony, honoring 132 years of higher learning at Georgia’s very first public historically Black university.

“This is a special ceremony marking a significant milestone in celebrating 132 years of honor, pride, and imminence. Graduates, this special occasion represents the completion of a major achievement in your life,” said Kimberly Ballard-Washington, President of Savannah State University.

More than 350 of Savannah’s brightest minds earned their college degrees and got the chance to walk across the stage. Capping off years of hard work.

With hundreds of family members cheering them on, they said, it was a day they won’t soon forget.

“It’s everything to be able to be a part of just a moment in Savannah state’s history. This is the 200th commencement ceremony, so it just means everything,” said graduate Christian Hill. “It was definitely a lot of hard work, time, effort, sleepless nights, but I’m glad that I’ve made it to this point.”

For some, today was a double achievement.

Several students participated in the dual enrollment program at Savannah Early College High School. Earning their High School diploma while simultaneously completing their Associate’s Degree from Savannah State.

A process they say wasn’t easy, but one that was oh so worth it.

“It holds a great place in my heart. Actually, graduating from this University, I’m a legacy. My Grandmother graduated from here, my late Great Grandmother, she passed just recently, she graduated from here,” graduate Corey Straughter said. “So it meant a lot for me, and everybody knows, I swear everybody in Savannah has a Savannah State degree so it means a lot to me to get one too and kinda be a part of the club.”