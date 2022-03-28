SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University will be unveiling an art exhibition this Saturday featuring a collection of photographs captured during the state trial of Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder.

Organizers say the exhibition consists of over 30 photographs taken during a rally of hundreds of Black pastors outside of the Glynn County Courthouse. Along with instructor Jason Miccolo Johnson, mass communications students Kalel Akins, Damien Bryant, Beyoncé Gordon and Alonzo McKinney captured the images on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brunswick.

The photographs will be unveiled at 1 p.m. in Whiting Hall on campus (3219 College St.). The public is welcome to attend the event at no cost.

Highlights of the exhibition include members of the Arbery family, Revs. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and numerous supporters from across the country.

A brief program on the significance of the pastors’ rally will follow the exhibition’s unveiling.

Learn more about the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications on Savannah State’s website, linked here.