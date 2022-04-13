SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University(SSU) is honoring accomplished midshipmen in their Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps(NROTC) program.

SSU is hosting its 50th Annual Spring Review on Thursday, April 14 inside the Torian Auditorium in the College of Business Administration, Howard Jordan building from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Vincent Fuller

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Vincent Fuller, the 42nd Naval Inspector General and SSU’s Surface Warfare mentor, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Fuller received his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1987. He has served as deputy director for force protection of the Joint Staff and director of strategy, plans, and policy of the U.S. Northern Command. His decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and the Legion of Merit.

“With well over 400 alumni commissioned into the Navy and Marine Corps, our unit has a long and storied past here at Savannah State University,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kenneth Rice, DSL, executive officer and assistant professor of Naval Science. “The SSU NROTC offers students multiple scholarship opportunities that pave the way to a career. Our alumni are the best and the brightest our nation has to offer. We look forward to them doing great things over the next 50 years.”

SSU’s NROTC educates and trains young men and women with diverse experiences and backgrounds for leadership positions in the United States Navy and Marine Corps.