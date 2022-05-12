SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah State University (SSU) graduate has been honored as the recipient of the President’s Second Mile Award.

Honor graduate Lindsay S. Anderson received the honor, in recognition of stellar and meritorious achievement, during the commencement ceremony held on May 6.

The President’s Second Mile Award is the highest honor awarded to a student and is based upon character, values, leadership, and service to the university and the larger community.

Anderson is a third-generation SSU scholar and biology major from Savannah and is described by peers as someone with impeccable values and inspiring dedication to the pursuit of knowledge. She is a mental health advocate and has dedicated many volunteer hours with the American Association of Suicide Prevention, SSU’s STEM Success Center, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

One of the faculty members nominating Anderson said she is “an emerging force of compelling thought, compassionate service and devoted civic pursuits.”

During her time at Savannah State, Anderson also served as president of the student organization Active Minds, and founder and president of Tigers Who Research.

Anderson secured graduate school offers from four prestigious institutions, but ultimately decided to attend Ohio State University starting in Fall 2022 to pursue a Ph.D. in neuroscience. After which, she plans to enter academia and develop pathway programs for students of color with an interest in biomedical research.