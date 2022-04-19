SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The ShotSpotter system was expanded into all districts, Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

The technology triangulates gunshots, allowing police to respond faster and allowing them to intervene quicker, Johnson said.

“We also have had opportunities in which, because of ShotSpotter, police actually rolled into a crime in progress and were able to affect arrest,” Johnson said. “For us, it’s about policing but also about the tools that the police have, so we’re happy about that.”

The 3-mile expansion is just the start. Johnson said the city wants to find partners from outside city limits to expand into the city.

This follows the purchase of more than $83,000 worth of technology for virtual use of force training for officers. The new simulator will showcase several different scenarios to train officers about de-escalation tactics and identify areas of weakness.