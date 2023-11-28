SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There is a freeze warning in effect for Tuesday night, and that can be a serious threat to the unhoused.

Some in Savannah without a place to go face the threat of sleeping outside in those frigid conditions.

That’s why shelters like Old Savannah City Mission are stepping up to offer extra space for those who need a warm place to sleep.

Several shelters around Savannah are offering extra space than they normally do for those who just need to get out of the elements.

They say that the cold temperatures should be taken very seriously.

They say, even for those who won’t come inside, they try to hand out as many supplies as they can because the alternative could result in deadly consequences.

“The last four years, I’ve seen a friend and neighbor pass away in the area because of the cold temperatures. We always encourage them not to drink during the wintertime because when they drink and they go somewhere and pass out and nobody knows…Frostbite, or they can pass away from the environment. So, we always try to let them know and explain to them that these cold temperatures are nothing to play around with,” Jermaine Ray, Program Director of Old Savannah City Mission said.

However, staff tell me it’s important to remember that addiction or dependency aren’t the only reasons people become homeless.

Kenneth works at Old Savannah City Mission, and he is also a beneficiary of their programs.

He says that now that he’s in a better place, he does his best to make others feel welcome, and people would be surprised to learn some of their stories.

“I met a family at Walmart, and they had their children with them. They call it panhandling, and I’m like wow. So, I talked with them, come to find out…Medical bills…A lot of medical stuff put them in a bind financially, and they’re losing everything,” he said.

That’s why staff says it’s so important to treat those they call their friends and neighbors with compassion.

“We always take it far and beyond during Thanksgiving and Christmas to be able to have those kids, the women, and the men that are in the area who desperately need the help…To be able to have them come here, feel like they are our family because that’s what we treat them as: our family. We don’t call them homeless here, we call them our friends and neighbors,” Ray said.

Another organization, Union Mission in Savannah, is offering some extra beds as well.

They also have a day center, which is open from 8:30am to 4:00 during the week.

“We have a day center, and it’ll be announced at the day center, and there’s a lot of folks that are chronically homeless that are there, they’ll just essentially leave the day center and go line up and be brought back in. So, we’ll be full probably by 3:15,” Michael Traynor, President and CEO of Union Mission, said.

If you or someone you know needs somewhere to go, places like Old Savannah City Mission or Union Mission say they can help.

Old Savannah City Mission also says they are accepting donations of new or gently used winter items, which you can drop off at their location on Bull Street.