SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Starting Wednesday Savannah drivers will have 30 days to get used to new traffic cameras in school zones across the city.

The thing a lot of people don’t realize about these school zone is that they will be functioning even when those lights are not running, and yes, that means you can get a ticket all throughout the day.

“It does slow people down, and it makes them pay attention again,” said Robert Gaven, Savannah Police Department Assistant Chief.

The decision to install 10 school zone traffic cameras across Savannah came after a school zone speed study in 2020. Gavin said the findings were alarming.

“It was actually in the beginning of the pandemic when we did this speed study, so I think some of the traffic was actually a little lighter than what it would normally be,” Gavin said. “But even the numbers off of that. There were thousands of cars speeding in school zones, just over a 5 day period.”

The cameras will run every school day an hour before school starts and an hour after it ends. You’ll get a ticket for going 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit, usually 25 miles per hour when the lights on the school zone sign are flashing.

However, and this part is key, the cameras will be on even when the lights are not flashing.

“When the Flashers are not on, the posted speed limit is the speed that you’re supposed to go during the, during the school day,” Gavin said.

the cameras are up in 10 school zones, so far.

“People are going to start getting warnings in the mail, and they’re going to see their car, their license plate, and how fast they were going and that should be the wake-up call to say, ‘oh wait, I need to start paying attention,’” Gavin said.

Once the fines begin, your first ticket is $75 and any after that are $125.