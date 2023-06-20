Tyquian Terrel Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah rapper Quando Rondo is behind bars after being indicted last Wednesday on drug and gang charges in Chatham County.

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, 24, and 18 others were named in the 49-count indictment.

Bowman faces four felony charges, including violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and illegal use of a communication facility.

The indictment alleges Bowman was a manager of an illegal street gang known as the “Rollin’ 60’s” and conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020.

His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

He’s expected in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report