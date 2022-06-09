SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association is gearing up to host its 10th annual Great Balls of Fire charity golf tournament.

The tournament will be held Monday, June 13 at Bacon Park Golf Course, located at 1 Shorty Cooper Drive. Registration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off begins at 9 a.m.

The charity golf tournament will benefit the Savannah Fallen Firefighters’ Fund, which supports the family members of local firefighters who have died or been injured in the line of duty.

Over $65,000 has been raised for charity in the last 8 years alone.

Multiple local vendors will be present, with Metro Diner of Pooler providing an in-round meal and bloody mary bar. Shortly after the tournament ends at 1:45 p.m., the after-party catered by Latin Chicks will be held at the clubhouse. A trophy presentation, check presentation, and raffle drawings will follow.

Over 150 golfers and volunteers are expected to attend.