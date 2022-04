SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing patient they say walked away from Gateway Behavioral Health on Saturday.

The health center is located at 2121 E. Derenne Ave.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Harry Lemon, 31, was wearing blue paper scrubs with either a gray or white undershirt. His hair is currently in long dreads.

If you see Lemon, SPD advises calling 911.

Gateway offers services for mental health, substance use disorders and developmental disorders.