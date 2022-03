SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for an auto theft suspect who fled while officers attempted to arrest him.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said 21-year-old Antoine Warren was last seen on foot on Pendleton Street. Warren was wearing a blue zip-up jacket and was handcuffed.

SPD urges anyone who sees him call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.