SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman.

Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue.

She is 5’ 2”, weighs 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however, her hair is not currently in the same style as shown in the photo. She also has a large tattoo on the right side of her neck.

SPD says if you see her, call 911.