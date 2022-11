SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on Nov. 9.

According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about 140 pounds with long purple and black braids.

Police ask that if you see Renia, please call 911.