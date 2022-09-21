SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly July shooting at a gas station.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Ga. The pair are charged with felony murder and armed robbery. SPD arrested Chrishon Justina Gilmore, 19, on Aug. 28 and charged her with murder and armed robbery.

Photo of Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo of T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Myles Bright was shot and killed on July 25 at the Parker’s gas station on Victory Drive. SPD said the 28-year-old was shot and killed that morning around 1:30. Bright was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died.

At the time, Parker’s offered up a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

SPD says Dixon and Wilkerson frequent Sardis, Waynesboro and Augusta. Police urge anyone with information or who sees them to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.