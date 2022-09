SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Police Department (SPD) officer was arrested on Monday.

Police charged Keith Roland, 23, with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts.

According to the arrest report, this is in connection with a domestic dispute. WSAV is working to learn more and we’ll bring that to you when it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.