SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) hosted its memorial ceremony for the first time since 2019.

The ceremony happened by the police memorial statue at Habersham Street and Oglethorpe Avenue.

It lists the 56 names of fallen officers in Chatham county from 1868 to 2019. Officers and family members laid roses in their memory.

“It comes down to service and dedication. Each one of these officers gave their lives — along with the ones who are here at this ceremony — realize that at any point in time at any time during their shift, they could be called upon in a situation that could put them in a situation where they could be part of a memorial service,” said Chief Roy Minter, Savannah Police Department. “But they go out there every day dedicated to providing safety and security for members of our community.”

According to the Officer Down the memorial page, 105 officers have died in the line of duty nationwide this year. Three of them are from Georgia.