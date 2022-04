SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is hosting a job fair at the end of April.

Those interested can head to the Savannah Civic Center on April 29 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. SPD has several different jobs available, including mounted patrol, SWAT, forensics, investigations, crisis intervention and more.

SPD says starting pay begins at $44,330.