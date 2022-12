SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The oldest continually operating police headquarters in the country is getting more than $7 million in repairs.

The $7.8-million refresh to the Savannah Police Department headquarters will include window replacement, a new AC system, IT upgrades, fresh paint and new flooring.

Savannah’s city council approved the money last week. The project is being funded in part by money from SPLOST 7. A start date for the construction has not been released.