Teen arrested after firing at car that crashed into his bicycle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a car that crashed into him.

According to Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 0 block of Altman Drive, where six rounds had reportedly been fired.

Officers arrived on the scene to learn a shooting victim was already on the way to the hospital.

The victim told police she was in a car with her boyfriend when they accidentally struck a teen boy riding his bike. He reportedly got up and fired several rounds at the vehicle, striking the 16-year-old girl.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The suspect was located Thursday and he was taken into custody and charged accordingly, officials said. His name is not being released, as he is a minor.