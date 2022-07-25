SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy on July 20.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested 32-year-old Kwasi Perry on July 22 and charged him with aggravated assault and cruelty to children first degree. He was booked into the Chatham County jail.

Police say Perry shot the teen on Pennsylvania Avenue around 2:40 p.m. SPD said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further details were released.

SPD urges anyone with information on other crimes to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.