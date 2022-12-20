Plumbing issues like a clogged drain can be a nightmare during the holiday season. (Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime.

To help make sure your home does not suffer from a plumbing disaster at Christmas time, Tonya Reed, CFO and owner of Henry Plumbing Co. spoke with WSAV and gave advice on how to possibly prevent some plumbing issues.

Tonya Reed, CFO and owner of Henry Plumbing Co. in Savannah

Why do you think Thanksgiving and Christmas are the busiest time for some plumbers?

“People usually have more friends and family visiting during Thanksgiving and Christmas with holiday get-togethers and parties. This puts more demand on your home’s plumbing system.

Also, this time of the year, more people go into their attics to get out holiday decorations and realize they have a water heater in the attic, and it looks like it may need to be replaced. Or they are interested in switching out their water heaters to get a tax credit for more energy saving model.”

What are the most common plumbing issues you all have fixed during the holidays?

“Backups in kitchen sinks.

Since your kitchen is in high demand during the holidays, people get busy and forget the number one rule … do not put kitchen grease down your kitchen sink. When the grease hardens it will result in backups and can accrue a large expensive service call.

Also, your garbage disposal should be used in small dosages. Large amounts of food waste cannot be handled by a normal ½ horsepower garbage disposal.”

What are some general tips on what people can do regarding preventable plumbing issues?

“Wait till grease is cool enough to handle and pour it into a plastic bag and place in the trash receptacle. This simple move will save you major expenses and headaches.

Also, encourage guest to only flush toilet paper down your toilet. Newer toilets are designed with less water usage.

Toilets that were made in the 80’s used five to seven gallons of water per flush, allowing an easier flush out of products. Toilets that are currently being made have 1.6 or less gallons of water per flush which can lead to easier blockages.”

Is there a memorable plumbing issue that you helped resolve for a customer during the holidays?

“We have retrieved a fairy wand and a GI Joe from the toilet line. Toys are often flushed by little ones. We have also saved a few diamond rings from the sink traps.”

Henry Plumbing Co. has been family owned and locally operated for years, how important is it for you all to be there to meet the needs of the community, especially during the holiday season?

“We hear much desperation from our clients during the holidays and are as delighted as they are when we can resolve the issue.”