SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — March is “Music in our Schools” month, and the Savannah Philharmonic is honoring the late jazz legend, Ben Tucker, with an instrument library.

The group is collecting instruments that will be loaned to deserving music students.

“We bring music into the unique neighborhoods and venues across the region to really come together for music and build relationships,” said Amy Williams, Executive Director of the Savannah Philharmonic.



“It’s really an opportunity for people to donate used instruments that they have in their closet, under their beds and all sorts of places and we’ll take them,” Williams added. “We’ll repair them if necessary and get them into students’ hands that wouldn’t otherwise be able to access it.”

Williams said they are connected to all the middle schools in Savannah and Chatham County and work with music teachers to find which students could benefit. It’s about embracing and learning the value of music.

“And really make sure these kids not actually only have an instrument but also quality instruction so that they can grow,” Williams said.

The program is a note of hope to give young people access to music.

“You know if they don’t fit in with the sports side of school,” Williams said. “They might be lost. And really they can find that place and belonging in a band room.”

Supporting future musicians is just one way to honor the late Tucker.

“It’s the Ben Tucker music instrument library because he was such an icon in the Savannah region and it is something and someone we truly wanted to acknowledge and keep his legacy alive by doing this,” Williams said. “Because it is something he was very passionate about and we wanted to continue that.”

The Savannah Philharmonic is now accepting donations at all of its events. The next event takes place March 4 at the Location Gallery at Austin Hill Realty.