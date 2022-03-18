SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Stewart Dohrman and Robin Williams have worked for the last year to have their Parkside neighborhood step up to rejuvenate their neighborhood’s tree canopy and also help fight climate change.

“We are very worried about losing tree canopy in Parkside, a lot of our big trees were planted 100 years ago and their aging trees so they’re dying and in some areas, trees were never planted,” said Stewart Dohrman.

“We asked if trees could be planted but there is a limited budget and manpower,” said Williams. “But we said if we fund raise and get the manpower, would they support our neighborhood effort?”

The answer was yes.

The city provided guidance about what species of trees should be planted which include trident maple, live oaks, and black tupelo. The neighborhood has been able to get the trees but still raising a little over $18,000 to pay for them.

We’re helping expand what was historically here in the older part of the neighborhood and helping the city expand its tree canopy,” said Williams.

There’s also another reason for the tree planting project.

“Definitely climate change is a big reason that we’re interested in doing this,” said Dohrman.

Saturday, neighborhood residents and volunteers who’ve signed up will be planting the trees. But they are heavy. Dohrman said the root balls weigh 200 to 300 pounds and are well over 10 feet in length.

The neighborhood planted some smaller trees in a couple of tree lawn areas last year as an indicator to the city that it’s committed to a larger project.

Dohrman and Williams say if their neighborhood can do this, so could others. They say pick a couple of leaders and make a start. Dohrman says he and volunteers created a painstaking data map of all the trees in the neighborhood, all the sidewalks and impediments.

Williams said the “city is hoping this will be a model for other neighborhoods.”

If you want to help plant the trees, volunteers are asked to show up at the 1200 block of East 51st Street.