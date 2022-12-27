SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City of the South lives well up to its name, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

For the travel magazine’s 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, 10 cities were chosen as the friendliest cities in the United States.

Savannah took the number one spot.

“It’s hard to say what exactly makes the locals here so happy,” the Condé Nast Traveler article reads, debating the city’s food, bookstores, antique shops or parks as the answer.

Savannah’s fellow southern city, Charleston, came in at number two.

