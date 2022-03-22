SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) is returning Thursday and it’s bringing 60 plus acts with it. The festival will run from March 24 through April 9.

“We’re thrilled to present an incredible lineup of acclaimed international, national and regional artists at the 2022 Savannah Music Festival,” says SMF Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford. “We can’t wait to celebrate the power of live music with area residents and visitors in beautiful venues at the peak of spring in Savannah.”

The festival is back for the first time since 2019, after being canceled for COVID-19 concerns. Locals can enjoy a variety of genres, including classical, jazz, rock, zydeco and blues.

Those interested in buying tickets can click or tap here.

Some featured performers include:

Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony on March 25

Bruce Hornsby and the Range on March 26

Bela Fleck on March 31

Mavis Staples on April 1

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on April 3

Drive-By Truckers on April 5

Blind Boys of Alabama on April 7

To see the entire Savannah Music Festival schedule, click or tap here.