SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s official — the MLK Observance Day Association has decided to postpone this year’s parade and other celebration events in Savannah.

The parade was set for the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But in January, local COVID-19 cases were spiking, and organizers decided to delay in the interest of safety.

There was some hope for a new date in April, but ultimately, the timing conflicted with Easter weekend happenings.

On Thursday, organizers announced the parade and related events — including the education and career fair, gospel fest and community brunch — are on hold until next year.

But the association said plans are already in the works for 2023 — and they’re calling for volunteers to help.

“We do it out of love… for the organization, for what it stands for and for each other,” said LeRoy Burke III, with the organizing committee. “We invite people of all stripes to come and participate because the movement was about people of all stripes.”

The MLK Observance Day Association is set to meet again on May 12. If you would like to get involved, call 912-234-5502.