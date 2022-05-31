SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To sell or not to sell. That’s the question many local homeowners are facing following an increase of calls, texts and even personalized postcards urging them to sell right away for quick cash.

It’s something Mayor Van Johnson is getting tired of.

“I’ve received endless complaints about the constant nagging, the constant pressure, the constant questions from these investors,” Johnson said. “They text you, how did they get your number? They call you, they solicit you and they pay below value for homes in our community.”

Even though this isn’t an illegal practice, Johnson says the constant contact from investors borders on harassment.

He adds that in most cases, the price these people are willing to pay is usually around half of what the property could be worth.

“These are the types of things that we have to make sure people are very aware of. If they want to do it, that’s fine, we just need to make sure they’re armed with the right information. And right now, to me, it’s harassing. Again, this is what I received (holds up 4 postcards) Saturday, last time we received mail,” Johnson said.

Moving forward, Johnson is ready to explore a potential city ordinance that would limit exactly how these investors can reach out to homeowners. Specifically, those who aren’t actively looking to sell their home.

“I will be seeking to develop a city ordinance to prevent this harassing, often predatory behavior in our city. I am encouraging our citizens not to sell their homes to these investors, and to find ways to be more in control of your most precious asset, which is your home,” Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson recommends, if you’d like to sell your home, to contact your realtor before making any decisions.