SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 24-hour government is what Mayor Van Johnson of Savannah wants for the city and he breaks that down Tuesday morning during his debrief.

“We need to become and act like a 24-hour city,” Mayor Johnson said. “Right now, we really don’t.”

Savannah attracts tourists far and wide. However, Mayor Van Johnson tells us catering to tourists isn’t the only priority.

“The city continues to do well and break records on the tourism front,” He continued. “I’m supportive of those efforts. However, our downtown is also where people live.”

Furthermore, it’s also where businesses are. So, expanding services to accommodate all is what Mayor Johnson said he proposed in the past and is planning to do.

“…Five o’clock city services kind of go away,” He explained. “I want to have a full-time government 24 hours a day and seven days a week. I want to have someone in charge. I want to have police services, code enforcement, and sanitation… all of those city services available to be able to address issues as they come up.”

As the city continues to grow, Mayor Johnson said it’s time to make changes.

“We’re not Mayberry anymore,” he said. “Our city takes on a different character after five o’clock. On weekends in downtown and across our city it takes on a totally different character. So, we need to have a government that is a nighttime and weekend government.”