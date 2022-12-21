SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather.

On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST.

The back-and-fourth negotiations hovered around the county wanting a larger percentage of the LOST tax revenue as it currently rakes in 23% of the revenue. However, the new deal bumps that up to 31% by year four in a step-ladder approach.

“As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson said of a deal with Chatham County on its LOST offer. WSAV reached out to the county for confirmation on the done deal but have yet to hear back.

Nearly every inch of the country will experience below freezing temperature this week and the Hostess City is not being spared.

Friday night will see low temperatures dip into the upper teens to lower 20 degrees with wind chills to be as low as the single digits, according to the Storm Team 3 Forecast. Christmas Eve is forecasted to reach highs of mid to upper 30 degrees.

On Christmas, the lows will be near 20 degrees with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, likely marking the coldest Christmas since 1999.

In response to these frigid temperatures, the city will open a warming center at the Tompkins Regional Center on Ogeechee Road to house the homeless and those without heat as frigid temperatures arise.

The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday if the temperatures 20 degree wind-chill is forecasted, Johnson said.

“We don’t want anyone to be out in the streets in the cold,” Johnson said.

Union Mission, an organization dedicated to helping the homeless and others in need, will open it’s doors from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Monday. Its facility Grace House is on Fahm Street.

Johnson said next year he plans to focus more on crime in the Hostess City that says remains an issue.

“There are still too many guns being pulled,” Johnson. “We have to continue to insist on prosecution for those who pull triggers in our community.” We expect them to prosecute quickly and effectively.

He also said he’s looking forward to passing the hotel/motel tax in the new year.