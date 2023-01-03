SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will be running for reelection, he said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“Absolutely. I am running for reelection as mayor of the greatest city on Earth,” he told a reporter. “I think that we have a record to stand on. I think that I have served during the most challenging times in city history.”

Johnson said he’s met many campaign promises, from “unprecedented improvements” for the homeless and to affordable housing to raising minimum pay for city employees to $15 per hour.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who’s gone harder in the paint for the city of Savannah than me,” the mayor said. “I’m not overconfident, I just know that we have a record that speaks for itself.”

As for other candidates, last January, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter told WSAV News 3 she would be running for mayor.

In November, all nine Savannah City Council seats will be up for election.