SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson continues to raise questions as to why local state delegation are dragging their feet when it comes to changing Savannah’s hotel/motel tax bracket.

“It’s a win-win-win. It’s not coming off of the taxpayer’s back, it’s not coming off of the city government’s back, it’s not coming off the state government’s back, it’s not coming off the hotelier’s back,” Johnson explained. “It is coming from people as a thank you to Savannah for showing them the time of their lives.”

Currently, tourists must pay a 6% tax to stay in hotels & motels in the city of Savannah, while over 90 other Georgia cities have been added to the 8% bracket, including the town of Thunderbolt, which doesn’t currently have any hotels or motels in the district.

“The same delegation last year unceremoniously, quietly and quickly passed the provision for the town of Thunderbolt, and the same legislators that signed the Thunderbolt bill are not signing ours,” Johnson said.

Now, he’s urging the hotel community to speak out in favor of the change while there’s still time. Saying, this would be a huge missed opportunity for the city if something isn’t done soon.

“To our hotel community, I am asking you to speak in a very loud and united voice to our delegation and to whomever else that you too are a part of this community, and that you too want to be a part of the capital solutions that our community faces,” Johnson said.

“Unless the state is willing to give us the money to help fund these things, which they’re not, why can’t the City of Savannah have the same courtesy, the same equity, the same consideration that you gave to Thunderbolt last year,” he added.

Georgia’s legislative session will adjourn on March 31, giving local state delegations just over five weeks to decide what might be the best step moving forward.