SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City is preparing to feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Mayor Van Johnson said an emergency declaration is ready to sign if needed but Tuesday he’s urging residents to not panic — instead, to make sure their storm plan is in place. As of Tuesday, Savannah is in a partial emergency command operation, called OPCON 3.

Johnson said this essentially means they’re getting ready to respond to potential impacts and is encouraging residents to do the same.

“What we’re saying is game on,” Johnson said. “This is no longer a drill. And now is the time for you to review that personal emergency plan that we started talking about in June.”

Johnson said the city is doing what it can now to avoid flooded roads, which is common for Savannah.

“We have some areas in our city that are basins. You don’t see it until it actually floods, and we know what those areas are,” Johnson said. “So we have deployed barricades and will be deploying barricades.”

The mayor said crews will be checking to make sure drains and ditches are clear and stormwater pump stations are ready to use. He said the city’s 80,000 trees are a big concern and crews are making sure their equipment is good to go to help with cleanup and removal.

“It’s now time for what was predicted to be a very active storm season and so it’s here, you prepare your plans and now you go out in the field and you execute,” Johnson said. “We’ll be fine if we prepare right. And if we prepare right and we execute right, we’ll be fine.”

Savannah Police and Fire are also working on plans to respond to any dangerous situations, including closing any roads that may become flooded.

The mayor is urging residents to stay calm but not let their guard down.

“We don’t want people to panic and to be honest with you, we don’t want people to necessarily leave,” Johnson said. “Because you might be riding from where you think the storm is going to where the storm actually is.”

As of now, the city has no evacuation order. Officials also want to remind residents to make sure they’re removing anything from their property that could get picked up in high winds.