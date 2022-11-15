SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson said completing transportation projects will be difficult after the local option sales tax (TSPLOST) failed to pass in the midterm elections a week ago.

The one cent tax would have allowed the local government to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next five years. Things like the road widenings, upgrades to sidewalks and the creation of bike paths are some of the projects.

Johnson said the failure of TSPLOST is a major disappointment.

“We are now tasked at trying to figure out a way to do these projects,” Johnson said. “It’s gonna be difficult, and it’s gonna be expensive and the city has limited means of securing these funds.”

Johnson said people who live in the city voted in favor of TSPLOST but the measure failed countywide.