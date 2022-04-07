SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson has spoken out about the recent rise in gun violence in Savannah.

During his weekly press conference, Johnson condemned the uptick in crime saying city leaders will announce a game plan in the near future to curb the increasing violence.

“We have a game plan in terms of making sure those who do not belong on our streets, will not be on our streets,” Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson attributed the growing violence to multiple causes, including recidivism, lack of responsible gun laws, and, simply, the decisions that people are choosing to make.

The mayor also chimed in on recent officer-involved shootings, saying there has been a strange increase across the city and state. The GBI has investigated 35 officer-involved shootings in 2022, with three being in Chatham County.

Johnson could not comment on the specifics of the shootings due to ongoing investigations, but stated it is a growing cause for concern.

“Whenever an officer is placed into a situation in which they feel they have to use deadly force, it is an issue for the entire community,” explained Johnson.

