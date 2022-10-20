SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man, known for his work with local youth, is facing several charges connected to alleged child sexual assault.

Police arrested 47-year-old Opollo Johnson on July 27.

On Oct. 5 Johnson was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment. Johnson started work as a life navigator for youth, at Savannah’s Deep Center in 2021.

A center spokesperson center says Johnson was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

They launched an internal investigation and in a statement to News 3 said, “at the conclusion of this investigation, the employee was found to have violated organizational policies and subsequently terminated.”