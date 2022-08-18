SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man faces a minimum of 15 years in prison for illegally possessing a gun.

The Southern District of Georgia charged Raheem Jackson, 30, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Savannah man has three prior felony convictions, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Our office and our law enforcement partners are committed to removing violent criminals from our communities,” Estes said. “Previously convicted felons like Raheem Jackson know they are prohibited from carrying guns, and our streets are safer with them behind bars.”

One stems from January 2021 when he fled a traffic stop by Savannah Police officers. Jackson fled on foot and dropped a pistol in a neighborhood. He was charged with illegally possessing a fiream because he was a felon at the time.

“ATF will continue to work alongside our federal, state and local partners in furtherance of reducing violent crime,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.